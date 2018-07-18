Arizona Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones arrested on multiple charges

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested in Scottsdale (Ariz.) and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing, multiple media outlets reported.

Seals-Jones attempted to use the restroom inside the W Hotel but was denied entry by employees, who told him only guests were allowed, according to a police report released by the Scottsdale Police Department Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old allegedly moved a rope blocking an entrance to Sushi Roku, but he was denied inside the hotel again.

An employee told police Seals-Jones became combative and pushed a staffer "with an open hand to his chest, like being moved by an offensive lineman," according to the police report.

Seals-Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, was held down by the hotel security until police arrived. Officers said he appeared to be intoxicated. He was processed and released less than two hours later.

"The team is aware of the incident over the weekend involving Ricky Seals-Jones," the Cardinals said in a statement. "While the legal process remains on-going, we will refrain from commenting further at this time."

Seals-Jones, who is the cousin of Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, recorded 12 receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns last season.