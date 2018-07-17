Report: Tavern Bryan agrees to terms with Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Taven Bryan agreed to a four-year contract worth $10.2 million with a $5.5 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

The contract also includes a team option for a fifth year on Bryan, who was the 29th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old is expected to join the Jaguars rookies at training camp on Wednesday.

Dane Brugler of NFLDraftScout.com wrote the following of the 6-foot-5, 291-pound defensive tackle heading into the draft:

"One of the most gifted interior players in this draft class, Bryan has outstanding athleticism and upper body power, but is currently a liability vs. the run and needs to turn his splash plays into consistency."

Bryan collected 37 tackles and four sacks last season at Florida. He recorded 62 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception in 30 career games with the Gators.

Bryan, who ran the 40 in 4.98 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, will supply depth to a defensive line in Jacksonville and vie for playing time alongside Malik Jackson, Abry Jones and Marcell Dareus.