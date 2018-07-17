NFL HOFer Jim Kelly to undergo medical checkup in August

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly will undergo an unexpected checkup after "something came up" in his recovery from surgery that removed oral cancer and reconstructed his upper jaw.

Kelly said the upcoming visit to New York will occur during the second week of August.

"I'm not sure what's going on," Kelly said Tuesday at his football clinic for children at St. John Fisher College, per ESPN. "I have some things that I want to have looked at, and then we'll go from there. I don't know whether I'm going to be here for two days, four days or in and out. And then hopefully, I pray, when September has rolled around that I can finally bite into a piece of meat and not soup every day."

Kelly underwent planned follow-up surgery on his upper jaw in June in preparation for permanent dentures to be inserted in September.

The 58-year-old announced in March that scans showed evidence of cancer returning in his upper jaw.

Kelly was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and underwent surgery. After doctors determined the cancer had spread to his nasal cavities, he underwent additional treatments and had another surgery in March 2014.

In 2016, Kelly was declared cancer-free before the disease returned earlier this year.

During the early 1990s, Kelly led the Buffalo Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances. He retired after the 1996 season and was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2002.