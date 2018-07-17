Home / Sports News / NFL

Former Boston Patriots player Tom Stephens dies

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 17, 2018 at 4:56 PM
Tom Stephens, who was an original member of the Boston Patriots, has died. He was 82.

The New England Patriots said in a release on Tuesday that Stephens passed away while surrounded by loved ones at his home last Thursday in Naples, Fla. No cause of death was given for Stephens by the team.

Selected in the 11th round by the then-Baltimore Colts in the 1959 NFL Draft, Stephens signed with the then-Boston Patriots of the AFL for their inaugural season in 1960. He appeared in 49 games over five seasons as both a defensive back and tight end, recording 41 receptions for 506 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to his pro football career, Stephens served as a halfback on Syracuse's Orange Bowl-winning team in the 1958 season.

After his playing career, Stephens coached at Harvard and Curry College in Massachusetts, where he spent 23 years as its athletic director. He was inducted into Curry's Hall of Fame in 1995.

Stephens is survived by his wife, Lonnie, and children, Lynda and Thomas.

