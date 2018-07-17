Cowboys DE Randy Gregory reinstated by NFL

July 17 (UPI) -- The NFL has reinstated Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory on a conditional basis.

NFL senior vice president of labor policy and league affairs Adolpho Birch notified Gregory of his reinstatement on Tuesday afternoon.

"Gregory may join the Cowboys at training camp and participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities," the league said in a news release. "Once arrangements have been confirmed regarding Gregory's clinical resources in Dallas, and subject to continued compliance with the terms of his reinstatement and all aspects of the NFL-NFLPA policy and programs on substances of abuse, he will be permitted to participate in all activities, including practices and games."

Gregory, 25, had 20 career tackles and one sack in 14 games. The second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft played in 12 games during his rookie campaign and appeared in two games in 2016. Gregory was later banned from the league for repeated violations of the substance abuse policy. He has been suspended without pay since January 2016, after being suspended for 14 games during his 2016 campaign.

Gregory filed for reinstatement on May 17. A league source told Yahoo Sports that Gregory's reinstatement application included provided results from a documented six-month rehabilitation regimen, with a cost north of $250,000.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Cowboys defender simply posted a winking emoji on Twitter after the news broke of his reinstatement.

Lawyer Daniel Moskowitz told NFL Network that Gregory's petition for reinstatement was not opposed.

"I've never been more proud of any individual in my life," Moskowitz said. "I'm very excited for Randy and his daughter and the rest of the his family."

The Cowboys have their first training camp practice on July 26 in Oxnard, Calif. Dallas arrives at camp on July 24.