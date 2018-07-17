Home / Sports News / NFL

Brandin Cooks: Rams ink WR to 5-year extension

By Alex Butler  |  July 17, 2018 at 3:53 PM
July 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams have signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks to a five-year contract extension.

A source told ESPN that the deal is worth $80 million.

Los Angeles announced the deal on Tuesday afternoon. Cooks, 24, joined the team in April as part of a trade from the New England Patriots. The Patriots sent Cooks and a 2018 fourth-round NFL Draft pick to the Rams in exchange for 2018 first and sixth-round draft picks.

"Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a class act on and off the field since the first day he joined our team," Rams coach Sean McVay said in a news release.

"He's a proven professional in this league and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal. We're excited to keep Brandin in a Rams uniform through 2023."

Cooks was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound pass catcher had 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns on 65 receptions in 16 games in 2017. He had a career-best 1,173 yards and eight scores on 78 receptions in 16 games during the 2016 season with the Saints. Cooks had career-highs in receptions (84) and touchdowns (9) during his sophomore season in New Orleans.

