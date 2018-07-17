Brandin Cooks: Rams ink WR to 5-year extension

July 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams have signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks to a five-year contract extension.

A source told ESPN that the deal is worth $80 million.

Los Angeles announced the deal on Tuesday afternoon. Cooks, 24, joined the team in April as part of a trade from the New England Patriots. The Patriots sent Cooks and a 2018 fourth-round NFL Draft pick to the Rams in exchange for 2018 first and sixth-round draft picks.

"Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a class act on and off the field since the first day he joined our team," Rams coach Sean McVay said in a news release.

"He's a proven professional in this league and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal. We're excited to keep Brandin in a Rams uniform through 2023."

"He just elevates everyone around him.”



"He just elevates everyone around him."

Cooks was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound pass catcher had 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns on 65 receptions in 16 games in 2017. He had a career-best 1,173 yards and eight scores on 78 receptions in 16 games during the 2016 season with the Saints. Cooks had career-highs in receptions (84) and touchdowns (9) during his sophomore season in New Orleans.