New York Giants sign supplemental draft pick CB Sam Beal

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 16, 2018 at 6:16 PM
Cornerback Sam Beal has agreed to a four-year rookie deal with the New York Giants, the team announced Monday.

Beal was selected in the third round of last Wednesday's supplemental draft.

He was projected as an early pick in the 2019 NFL Draft before being declared academically ineligible at Western Michigan and leaving the school.

The Giants had to give up their third-round pick in the 2019 draft to take Beal in the supplemental draft.

"We feel like we're getting our third-round pick now," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said in a statement following the supplemental draft. "We discussed it at length yesterday, and had a great conversation. We basically had a draft meeting in the office, with people on the speaker phone who had seen him. It was a very thorough conversation."

Beal will try to earn playing time behind projected starting corners Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple.

