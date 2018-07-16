Home / Sports News / NFL

Los Angeles Rams, Lamarcus Joyner may not come to long-term agreement

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 16, 2018 at 10:25 AM
The Los Angeles Rams chose to slap a franchise tag on safety Lamarcus Joyner back in April. The two sides have been talking, but no long-term deal is expected to be reached, a league source told ESPN.

They have until Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline to agree to a multi-year deal. If a new contract isn't signed, Joyner will play this season on the franchise tag. The Rams could then tag him again next offseason or he would become a free agent.

The Rams decided to franchise tag Joyner instead of receiver Sammy Watkins, who later left for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 27-year-old played slot corner his first three years in the league before moving to safety in 2017, where he notched his first three career interceptions.

