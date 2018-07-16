Home / Sports News / NFL

First-round pick Roquan Smith absent from Chicago Bears camp

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 16, 2018 at 12:40 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

First-round draft pick Roquan Smith is not expected to be in attendance on Monday when the Chicago Bears' rookies report to training camp.

Smith, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, hasn't signed his rookie contract and is steering clear of the team until a deal is done, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The 6-foot-1, 236-pound Smith helped lead Georgia to the national championship game last season, winning the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in college football.

Smith amassed 137 tackles, including 14 for loss, 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries during his stellar junior season. The 21-year-old clocked a 4.51 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

He is expected to step in immediately for the Bears and play alongside fellow linebacker Danny Trevathan.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Patriots QB Tom Brady responds to Tony Romo's Super Bowl LIII prediction Patriots QB Tom Brady responds to Tony Romo's Super Bowl LIII prediction
Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas 'ticked off' at Terrell Owens Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas 'ticked off' at Terrell Owens
Steph Curry loses bet against dad, jumps into Lake Tahoe Steph Curry loses bet against dad, jumps into Lake Tahoe
St. Louis Cardinals fire manager Mike Matheny St. Louis Cardinals fire manager Mike Matheny
Wimbledon 2018: Djokovic beats Anderson in 3-set final Wimbledon 2018: Djokovic beats Anderson in 3-set final