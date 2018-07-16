Buffalo Bills' AJ McCarron has wheels in motion for next career

Quarterback AJ McCarron isn't just thinking about his first season with the Buffalo Bills. He's also thinking about life after football.

"Eventually, I want to get into racing," the 27-year-old McCarron said Saturday at his annual football camp in Mobile, Ala., via AL.com.

"My grandfather raced at Irvington back in the day when it was a dirt track and then Sunny South [in Grand Bay]. I want to get into racing eventually. I love it. I do iRacing a lot with some of my NASCAR buddies."

McCarron plans to begin with small circuits before working his way up, he said.

"Eventually, I want to work up to the pro trucks that they run at short tracks, whether it's Pensacola or Mobile," McCarron said. "Maybe eventually a late model or a super late model. It'd also be fun to get on a big track like maybe the ARCA Series eventually and try to do something like that. But I don't know. I love it, and, hopefully, one day it will happen.

"I think it's just the rush and competing. Trying to make your car better than the others, and then if it's not, trying to figure out how you can get ahead of them. I just love it. It's just something in my blood, probably passed down, and, hopefully, one day ..."

Signed to a two-year deal in the offseason, McCarron is vying for the starting job with rookie Josh Allen and Nathan Peterman.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected McCarron in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He appeared in 11 games for the Bengals as the backup to Andy Dalton, although he did start the final three games of the 2015 season and helped Cincinnati reach the playoffs when Dalton broke his thumb.

McCarron completed 66.4 percent of his passes in seven appearances during the 2015 regular season and threw six touchdown passes. In his lone playoff start, he completed 23 of 41 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals nearly traded McCarron to Cleveland last season but the deal fell through because the Browns failed to submit the paperwork on time.

Allen was selected with the seventh overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Allen threw for 1,966 yards with 19 touchdowns last season at Wyoming.

Peterman didn't get out of the blocks well in his debut, throwing five interceptions in a 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.