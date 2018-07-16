Home / Sports News / NFL

Baltimore Ravens place G Marshal Yanda on PUP list

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 16, 2018 at 6:46 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Baltimore Ravens placed offensive guard Marshal Yanda on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the start of training camp, ESPN reported Monday.

The 33-year-old Yanda suffered a fractured left ankle in 2017, ending his season after only two games.

He made six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2011 through 2016, and he was twice named All-Pro.

Yanda will not practice with the team until the Ravens activate him. That will allow him to continue his rehab as the Ravens begin camp with their veterans.

He did not participate in offseason practices.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Patriots QB Tom Brady responds to Tony Romo's Super Bowl LIII prediction Patriots QB Tom Brady responds to Tony Romo's Super Bowl LIII prediction
Steph Curry loses bet against dad, jumps into Lake Tahoe Steph Curry loses bet against dad, jumps into Lake Tahoe
Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas 'ticked off' at Terrell Owens Hall of Fame RB Thurman Thomas 'ticked off' at Terrell Owens
Alexis Ohanian writes post-Wimbledon message for wife Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian writes post-Wimbledon message for wife Serena Williams
Former NHL G Ray Emery dead at 35 Former NHL G Ray Emery dead at 35