Baltimore Ravens place G Marshal Yanda on PUP list

The Baltimore Ravens placed offensive guard Marshal Yanda on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the start of training camp, ESPN reported Monday.

The 33-year-old Yanda suffered a fractured left ankle in 2017, ending his season after only two games.

He made six consecutive Pro Bowls from 2011 through 2016, and he was twice named All-Pro.

Yanda will not practice with the team until the Ravens activate him. That will allow him to continue his rehab as the Ravens begin camp with their veterans.

He did not participate in offseason practices.