Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Rosen suggests NCAA should change

Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen noted his concerns with the NCAA last year, and he continues to make his thoughts known on the subject.

Rosen would like athletes to profit from money-making opportunities during their college careers, such as allowing their names and likenesses to be used on cards and jerseys. The money would be set aside, and the athlete could collect it after graduating.

"I'm not against the NCAA," Rosen told Yahoo Sports. "I do strongly believe in the student-athlete experience, and I don't think the free market is the way to go. I also don't want a system that was created in the 1950s to stay the way it was. I want it to be like the iPhone, constantly updating to stay current with the times. I want this idea to get people talking. I want this to sort of be the WD-40 that unlocks the stuck gears of how to compensate student-athletes."

Last year, while at UCLA, Rosen told Bleacher Report, "Look, football and school don't go together. They just don't. Trying to do both is like trying to do two full-time jobs. There are guys who have no business being in school, but they're here because this is the path to the NFL. There's no other way. Then there's the other side that says raise the SAT eligibility requirements. OK, raise the SAT requirement at Alabama and see what kind of team they have. You lose athletes and then the product on the field suffers."

Rosen was the 10th overall selection in this year's NFL Draft.