SI: Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. named Most Fashionable Athlete of 2018

Odell Beckham Jr. is recognized wherever he travels, due in large part to his colorful wardrobe and daring sense of style.

Perhaps it comes as little surprise that the New York Giants star wide receiver was named Sports Illustrated's Most Fashionable Athlete of 2018, which will be on newsstands Monday.

"Everybody was getting their suits and I was wondering, what can I do to be different?" the 25-year-old Beckham told Sports Illustrated. "That blazer might have been a size too big at the time, but I just had to have it. To me, it was the hottest thing in the world."

Beckham made the list during its inaugural issue in 2016. The three-time Pro Bowl selection won the "Swag" Award last year.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also made the "Fashionable 50" list, despite receiving questionable reviews from several of his peers for wearing an all-black suit with elaborate designs on the lapels at the recent Met Gala.

"Whether he's flanked by his supermodel wife on the red carpet or stepping off a plane en route to a game, the 40-year-old quarterback has kept up his easygoing style during his 18 years in the NFL," Sports Illustrated wrote of Brady.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and Eagles running back Jay Ajayi, Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis, Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also made the list.