Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce sends 10 kids on free shopping spree

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has routinely shown a soft spot in his heart for children.

Kelce surprised 10 kids at his first annual Elite Pro Skills Camp on Saturday with a free shopping spree at DICK'S Sporting Goods.

"It's something that my mother taught me," the 28-year-old Kelce said Saturday of the gesture, per the Kansas City Star.

Kelce's charity, Eighty-Seven & Running, shared some photos from the experience over social media. Per its Twitter account, Eight-Seven & Running is a nonprofit organization that provides resources and support to empower disadvantaged youth to cultivate their talents and achieve success.

A few pics from the shopping spree! pic.twitter.com/akghdO62I0 — Eighty-Seven & Running (@87Running) July 15, 2018

The generosity is nothing new for Kelce, who hosted a private shopping experience for 50 underserved children in December 2016 at a JC Penney in Independence, Mo.