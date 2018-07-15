Former Tennessee Titans WR Kevin Dyson earns doctorate

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson is best known for two memorable plays during his NFL career.

Although he famously fell short of the goal line during the final play of Super Bowl XXXIV, Dyson wasn't denied in his doctoral pursuit recently -- and he couldn't be happier.

"A lot of people have looked at me crazy when I've said this, but to me this is a lot greater accomplishment than being drafted in the first round, than my football career," the 43-year-old Dyson told The Tennessean. "... I went to school so I could play sports. I had to be eligible. I didn't take education nearly as seriously as I should have and as I do as an adult. So this was greater because I've never considered myself academic. ...

"Athletically, I was blessed with some gifts and I enhanced those skills. Until a few years ago, I never wanted to do anything like this. That's why it's my greatest personal accomplishment. It's my Mount Everest."

Dyson's two-year climb ended in him claiming a doctorate in education in leadership and professional practice. He also has two master's degrees from Trevecca, in education and leadership.

"You go on vacation and you're like, 'Man, I've got a book to read; I've got writing to do,'" said Dyson, who got his bachelor's degree in sociology from Utah. "It's non-stop. It's hard to quantify all that goes into it."

In addition to the Titans' 23-16 loss to the then-St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV, Dyson is also known for being on the receiving end of the "Music City Miracle" against the Buffalo Bills. Dyson accepted Frank Wycheck's controversial lateral and raced 75 yards for a touchdown in a 22-16 win over the Bills on Jan. 8, 2000.

Dyson had 178 receptions for 2,325 yards and 18 touchdowns in 59 career games since being selected with the 16th overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft by the then-Tennessee Oilers.