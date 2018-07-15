Eagles RB Darren Sproles plans to retire after 2018 season

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles signed a one-year, $1.415 million contract extension in May. That appears to be his last NFL deal as he announced his decision to retire after the 2018 season.

In a blog post, the 35-year-old Sproles said he plans to play just one more NFL season. He had planned to make 2017 his final season but he tore his ACL in Week 3 so he decided to return for 2018.

"I feel like I left a lot out there, and I couldn't let my career end like that," Sproles wrote in the post.

"I'm excited to come back and I am even more excited to come back to the defending Super Bowl champion, Eagles," Sproles wrote. "We have something special here with the team, the fans, and the city. We made history bringing the first Lombardi trophy to Philly and now we want to go back-to-back."

Sproles rushed for 63 yards and hauled in seven passes last season before getting hurt.

Acquired by the Eagles in March 2014, Sproles has rushed for 3,366 yards and 22 touchdowns over his 13-year career that also included six seasons with the San Diego Chargers and three with the New Orleans Saints. He also caught 30 touchdown passes and scored seven touchdowns on punt returns and two on kickoff returns.