Cleveland Browns DC: Emmanuel Ogbah can 'really stand out' this season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is ready to take the next step in his development, according to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

"I'm so excited to see how well [Ogbah's] doing out here this year," Williams said, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "He's night and day more relaxed and doing things more instinctively, not overthinking and not as afraid to make a mistake as he was last year because we moved him into a new position. Knock on wood, staying healthy, he's going to really stand out this year."

Ogbah, a second-round pick in 2016, had 29 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games last season before a broken foot landed him on injured reserve.

The 24-year-old will also have another year under his belt with fellow defensive end Myles Garrett, who was the top overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

"[We] can go for a really historic year," Garrett said.

Garrett, who was plagued by both an ankle injury and a concussion last year, recorded seven sacks to go along with 31 tackles in 11 games last season.

The 22-year-old Garrett collected 141 tackles (47 for loss), 31 sacks and forced seven fumbles during his three-year career at Texas A&M. He had 8.5 sacks last season despite dealing with a high-ankle sprain.