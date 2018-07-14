Rams' Todd Gurley: NFL players 'mad about NBA contracts'

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley admitted to being somewhat envious of the sizable contracts that have been secured by several NBA superstars in free agency.

"Us NFL players, we're just mad about NBA contracts right now, that's all," the 23-year-old Gurley said, via the Los Angeles Times. "I just want like $80 million. Those guys are getting like $150 (million). It's crazy. It's insane."

Gurley was asked about NBA contracts after comments he made in a recent interview with TMZ Sports. He responded that NFL players should have guaranteed contracts, and when asked what could be done to make it a reality, Gurley said "lockout in a couple years."

The NFL's collective bargaining agreement expires in 2021.

From a dollars and cents issue, the maximum contracts in the NBA are tied to a percentage of the salary cap -- which keeps elevating.

Gurley previously admitted to being motivated by the arrival of one superstar who signed a four-year, $154 million with the Los Angeles Lakers: four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James.

The 10th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, Gurley has one year remaining on his rookie contract -- plus a fifth-year option. He will earn just over $2.3 million in 2018 before jumping to $9.6 million the following year, per Spotrac.

The largest contract for a running back in the NFL belongs to Atlanta Falcons star Devonta Freeman, who has a five-year, $41.25 million deal. That contract carries an average annual value of $8.25 million, which is the highest figure for any running back other than Le'Veon Bell, who is operating on the franchise tag.

Gurley is coming off a monstrous season in 2017 in which he led Los Angeles to the NFC West title. He became the first Rams player to win the AP Offensive Player of the Year award since Marshall Faulk in 2001.

The former University of Georgia product led the NFL in touchdowns (19), points scored among non-kickers (114) and scrimmage yards (2,093) in addition to finishing second in rushing yards (1,305). He also topped the league's running backs in receiving yards with 788 and his average of 6.1 yards per touch was the best in the NFL.