Washington Redskins sign rookie DB Adonis Alexander

The Washington Redskins signed defensive back Adonis Alexander, the team announced Friday.

Alexander was taken by the Redskins in the sixth round of Wednesday's supplemental draft. The former Virginia Tech standout was one of two players from the five-man class who was selected.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Alexander started 15 of 34 games over three seasons at Virginia Tech, recording seven interceptions. He saw time at both cornerback and safety.

Alexander was dismissed from Virginia Tech in May due to academics. He also was suspended twice by the Hokies, including once for a marijuana-related charge in 2016.

"I have definitely used it as a learning tool," Alexander told the Redskins' official website of his past transgressions. "I definitely made some mistakes at Virginia Tech but I'm using those -- just learning from them. Using them to help form a better character, form myself as a man.

"I'm trying to benefit from the things I did in the past in a good way."

Alexander could project to safety in the NFL due to his lack of straight-line speed -- he was clocked at 4.64 seconds in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

NFLDraftScout.com termed Alexander as more of a downhill thumper than a true cover safety, but noted he has the "long arms and tapered, athletic frame scouts are looking for and he accelerates smoother on the field than his clocked time suggests."

Alexander told the team's website that he feels he can be a contributor on special teams and offered no preference on where he'd like to play in the defensive backfield.

"At safety, I feel like my strength is just being an instinctive player. I feel like that's a plus for both of the positions," said Alexander. "Being physical would definitely be my strength in playing safety, coming down to tackle and stuff. As for corner, my competitiveness, instincts would definitely be a strength at corner because as far as playing corner, it's a one-on-one thing with you and the receiver. I've definitely tried to win everyone at a one-on-one battle."