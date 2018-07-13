Titans RB Henry expected to start over Lewis

After the Tennessee Titans cut running back DeMarco Murray in March, they signed Dion Lewis and it was assumed that he would be the starter.

However, Jim Wyatt reported on the Titans' website that holdover Derrick Henry is expected to be the starter, with Lewis as his backup, although both should receive plenty of playing time.

Offensive coordinator Matt LeFleur has been referring to Henry as 1A and Lewis as 1B, and Wyatt says indications are that Henry will get more chances running the ball and that Lewis will play more on passing downs.

Last season, Henry rushed for 744 yards in 176 carries while sharing time with Murray, while Lewis led the Patriots with 896 yards on 180 carries. The Titans would love to see similar numbers this season.

Lewis made 32 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns last season, and in 2015 had 33 catches for 388 yards and two scores. In two seasons with the Titans, Henry has a total of 24 receptions for 273 yards and a touchdown.