Report: Bills showing interest in RB Oliver

The Buffalo Bills have interest in bringing in running back Branden Oliver for a workout, ESPN reported.

Although nothing has been finalized, a source told ESPN that the Bills were showing interest in Oliver before issues involving starting running back LeSean McCoy surfaced this week.

Oliver, who played sparingly last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, played collegiately at the University of Buffalo.

The 5-foot-8, 208-pound Oliver was signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and had his best season during his rookie campaign.

Oliver started seven of 14 games that season, rushing for 582 yards and three touchdowns on 160 carries. He also had 36 receptions for 271 yards and a score.

In 2015, Oliver started one of eight games and rushed for only 108 yards on 31 carries. He tore his Achilles in training camp in 2016 and missed the entire season.

Oliver appeared in eight games last season and rushed for only 83 yards on 35 carries. He is currently a free agent.

McCoy is embroiled in controversy following an incident at his Georgia home earlier this week. McCoy's former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, was bruised and bloodied in what Milton (Ga.) Police called a "targeted" home invasion early Tuesday morning.

A friend of Cordon's accused McCoy on social media of being responsible, even though he was in South Florida training at the time of the incident.

McCoy has denied any involvement, while the Bills and the NFL have said they are investigating the situation.