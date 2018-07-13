Home / Sports News / NFL

DeMarco Murray announces retirement after seven seasons

By Alex Butler  |  July 13, 2018 at 3:54 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Former Offensive Player of the Year DeMarco Murray announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

Murray made the announcement while appearing as an analyst on ESPN's NFL Live.

"I've decided to retire from the game of football," Murray said. "It has been a great seven years of my career. I have been very blessed to have had the coaching staffs and the players and the teammates that I have been fortunate enough to play with for the last seven years of my career."

"It has been a long time thinking over the last year or two and physically, mentally, emotionally I think it's time for me to hang it up as hard as it is."

Murray called the move "bittersweet" but he thinks it's the right time to quite the game. "It's time for me," he said.

Murray, 30, had 659 yards and six touchdowns on 184 carries in 15 games last season for the Tennessee Titans. He averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry. Murray had his best season in 2014 with the Dallas Cowboys, running for a league-high 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also piled up a league-best 2,261 yards from scrimmage in 16 games that season, en route to being named an All-Pro.

The third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys, before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. He was traded to the Titans in 2016.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams claims spot in women's final Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams claims spot in women's final
Las Vegas reveals hefty PSL prices for Raiders Las Vegas reveals hefty PSL prices for Raiders
Connor Hellebuyck: Jets lock up goalie with $37M contract Connor Hellebuyck: Jets lock up goalie with $37M contract
Marlins' Starlin Castro gets walk-off hit in extra innings vs. Brewers Marlins' Starlin Castro gets walk-off hit in extra innings vs. Brewers
Albert Pujols ties Ken Griffey Jr.'s all-time home run mark Albert Pujols ties Ken Griffey Jr.'s all-time home run mark