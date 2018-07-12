Seahawks QB Wilson tags rhinos in South Africa

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife, Ciara, tagged a pair of rhinos during their recent trip to South Africa.

The duo participated in a rhino microchipping trip outside of Cape Town as a means to combat poaching.

"Ciara and I worked to help save two Rhinos from poachers by microchipping them today!" Wilson wrote on Instagram. "It's an important task because over 5,000+ Rhinos have been killed by poachers in the past 6 years. We all need to play a part in an effort to Save the Rhinos in Africa from being wiped off the earth.

"We were able to name them after our kids' middle names, Zahir and Princess! We can't wait to meet again! Run safe & free babies! #SaveTheRhinos"

Microchipping allows preservationists to track the rhinos. Should they leave their normal roaming area, the tagging alerts them to potential poacher activity.

Wilson led the NFL with 34 touchdown passes this past season and has 161 since being selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He also led Seattle in rushing last season with 586 yards -- 346 more than the closest running back (Mike Davis).

The 29-year-old Wilson has led the club to a 65-40-1 regular season record.

Wilson has guided Seattle to the Super Bowl twice, including a 43-8 rout of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. The following year, Seattle lost Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots, 28-24.