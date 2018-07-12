Police called to Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy's home three times

Police have visited the Georgia home of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy three times in the past year, according to a published report.

McCoy is the subject of a police investigation in which his ex-girlfriend was assaulted at his home early Tuesday morning in Milton, Ga. The incident has been termed a home invasion by police.

The Athletic reported Thursday that Milton police were called to McCoy's residence for domestic disputes three times since July 2017, although they found no evidence of violence in either instance.

McCoy's former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, was bruised and bloodied in what Milton Police called a "targeted" home invasion early Tuesday morning.

A friend of Cordon's accused McCoy on social media of being responsible, even though he was in South Florida training at the time of the incident. McCoy has denied any involvement in the incident.

According to police records, they were summoned to McCoy's house on July 3, 2017, and found the running back outside the residence with a large mound of clothing and personal items piled up in the driveway.

McCoy told police the couple had broken up and said he was "trying to be very careful" around her due to the climate of "domestic abuse in his profession."

Because Cordon had been living at the home for months, police told McCoy he had to go through an eviction process to get her to leave.

Police were dispatched to the house again on April 11, 2018, after McCoy attempted to remove furniture from the house, according to Cordon. McCoy agreed to return the furniture and both he and Cordon told police the argument never became physical.

Cordon called police again on June 1 to report that people were removing items from the house, which she viewed through a doorbell camera. McCoy's mother told police she was trying to remove her son's property from the house.

Officers told her it was considered "communal property" and could only be removed after a civic court ruling. McCoy was contacted by police and said he would start the proceedings.

On Wednesday, McCoy hired a prominent defense attorney, Don Samuel, to represent him even though he has not been charged or been mentioned by authorities as a suspect.

Samuel, who defended former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis during his 2000 murder trial in Atlanta, said he is "getting up to speed" on the case and added that he will be speaking with the Milton Police Department.

The NFL reportedly has already begun its investigation of the incident. Yahoo Sports reported that the league's domestic violence investigators have contacted the Milton Police Department and Cordon's attorneys regarding whether McCoy might have played some role in the attack on Cordon.