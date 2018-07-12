New York Giants sign G Zac Kerin, waive Ethan Cooper

The New York Giants had a changing of the guards on Thursday, signing offensive lineman Zac Kerin and waiving Ethan Cooper.

Kerin appeared in 14 regular-season games, making one start, in four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

An undrafted free agent out of Toledo, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Kerin was signed by the Vikings in 2014 and spent his first year on the team's practice squad.

Kerin appeared in four games in 2015 and nine in 2016 for the Vikings, but he was waived at the start of training camp a year ago.

The Lions claimed Kerin on waivers and he made his first NFL start on Sept. 24 last season.

Cooper has never appeared in an NFL game. He spent most of the 2016 season on New York's practice squad and spent the past offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers before he was cut in early September.