Jacksonville Jaguars DT Marcell Dareus facing two sexual assault lawsuits

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus has been named in two separate lawsuits by women who claimed he sexually assaulted them while they were unconscious.

One day after a Jacksonville, Fla., station reported that Dareus was being sued for sexual assault stemming from an incident in April, he also was named in a suit involving a different woman that dates to January 2017, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The earlier incident occurred on Jan. 7, 2017, in Lutz, Fla., two days before the national championship game between Alabama and Clemson, the newspaper reported.

The unnamed woman, according to a lawsuit filed in Circuit Court in Hillsborough County Circuit, claimed she met Dareus at a club in Tampa and was invited back to a party at a mansion he rented.

Dareus, who played collegiately at Alabama, was part of ESPN's broadcasting team for the national title game and rented a large property for the week leading up to the contest.

The woman alleged that Dareus groped her at the party, which featured alcohol, drugs and up to a dozen strippers. She said she later woke up in bed with Dareus and "began to immediately realize that there had been sexual physical acts upon her person."

According to the suit, the woman said she was "emotionally distraught" and left. She flew back to Los Angeles but didn't reveal the incident at first "due to embarrassment and self-guilt."

Although no criminal charges have been filed in the matter, Dareus has a court date on Aug. 9 for a motion that seeks to dismiss the lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Dareus was accused by another unnamed victim of sexually assaulting her while she was sleeping and exposing her to a sexually transmitted disease, News4jax.com reported.

In a civil complaint filed in Duval (Fla.) County, the woman alleged that Dareus had sex with her while she was unconscious. She also claims Dareus did not disclose that he had what she alleged is herpes.

According to the suit, the incident occurred in Houston in early April. She said she also had consensual sex with Dareus two days later and soon came down with symptoms that were diagnosed as herpes.

The complaint seeks a jury trial and damages in excess of $15,000, according to the television report.

Dareus was traded to Jacksonville from the Buffalo Bills during the 2017 season. He appeared in nine games with the Jaguars, registering 20 tackles and one sack.

The No. 3 overall pick of the Bills in the 2011 NFL Draft, Dareus was a two-time Pro Bowl selection with Buffalo, racking up 35 sacks in six-plus seasons, including a career-high 10 in 2014.