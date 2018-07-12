Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher to serve as analyst for FOX

Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher will serve as an analyst for FOX in at least one game next season, according to a published report Thursday.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Fisher will be joined by play-by-play announcer Dan Hellie for the Sept. 30 game pitting the New York Jets against the host Jacksonville Jaguars.

Marchand reported that more opportunities could be in line for Fisher, who was dismissed by the Los Angeles Rams with three games remaining in the 2016 season.

FOX will begin hosting Thursday Night Football this season with its No. 1 team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth. Indications are that Buck and Aikman will take some Sundays off.

Fisher has coached the Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans and the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, compiling a 173-165-1 record in the regular season and a 5-6 mark in the postseason.

His 165 regular-season losses are tied for the most in NFL history with Dan Reeves. Fisher led Tennessee to an appearance against the then-St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV and has reached the postseason six times.

Fisher played cornerback at USC before being selected in the seventh round (177th overall) of the 1981 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He played his entire career with the Bears from 1981-85 before becoming a defensive assistant on the Chicago staff.