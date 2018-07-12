Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott joins Tony Romo in business venture

A current Dallas Cowboys star player will join a prominent former one when the second National Fantasy Football Convention gets underway this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas.

Per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott joined former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo as a part owner of the group. Executive Director Andy Alberth and business partner Mark Hulme are also part owners.

Elliott is expected to attend the event which reportedly will include Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley and Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, as well as Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"It's more than doubled from where it was last year," Alberth told the newspaper. "The players are excited. The fans are excited. It's Disneyland for fans of all ages.

"You can buy a ticket to a football game, leave and never meet a player. Here you can do so much more. You can reach out and touch players. There is no better way for fans to interact and engage with their favorite players."

Former Cowboys wide receivers Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson are scheduled to make appearances.

Romo, however, will be in Lake Tahoe competing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. He also missed the NFFC event last year.