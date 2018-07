The Baltimore Ravens placed rookie center Alex Thompson on the reserve/did not report list.

The move came one day after Baltimore's rookies were scheduled to report for training camp on Wednesday.

Thompson signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth. He started 44 of 45 games at the school.

The 6-foot-2, 311-pound Thompson earned All-Big South honors three times and was named a third-team All-American last season.