Saints' Kamara, Lattimore bid to build on rookie success

New Orleans Saints stars Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore are looking to elevate the bar after becoming the first teammates since 1967 to win NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

"We talk about it all the time, we're just trying to be the best," the 22-year-old Lattimore said, via the New Orleans Advocate. "We won rookie of the year, now we're trying to win Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year."

Lattimore, a cornerback, is focusing his attention on his technique as opposed to "training for the 40" at the combine like he did prior to the 2017 draft.

"That process, the draft-combine-pro day, it's a tiring process," Kamara said. "It's hard, coming from college, transitioning from being an amateur to a pro. It's hard, there's some growing pains. I was learning as I go, but now I have some experience, I know how to manage my time."

Kamara is bracing to be the unquestioned lead running back while Mark Ingram serves a four-game suspension for violating the league policy for performance-enhancing substances. The former Heisman Trophy winner will be eligible to return to the Saints' active roster on Oct. 1.

The 22-year-old Kamara rushed for 728 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and also amassed 81 receptions for five more scores.

Lattimore led all rookies in interceptions (five) and passes defended (18) during the regular season.