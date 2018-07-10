Home / Sports News / NFL

Redskins rookie Derrius Guice surprises mom with new car

By Alex Butler  |  July 10, 2018 at 10:15 AM
| License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- NFL rookie Derrius Guice spent some of his new cashflow on a new Jaguar E-PACE SUV for his mom.

The Washington Redskins running back posted a video of the gifting Monday on his social media accounts. Guice, 21, was a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"Hey mom! I have a surprise for you," Guice wrote for the caption on the first video. His mom screams and cries at the same time, before walking out of her Baton Rouge, La., home and toward the car in the street. Usher's My Boo was blaring in the vehicle when she stepped in.

Guice's mom then breaks down in tears as he pops a bottle of champagne behind the car.

"That's my baby," he wrote in another picture.

"I did all this for 15 years for you," Guice wrote in another tweet.

Guice said he can't afford the house he wants yet. The LSU product signed a four-year, $4.5 million rookie deal with the Redskins. The contract included a $2.38 million signing bonus over four seasons. He also has a guaranteed base salary of $480,000 in 2018. The Jaguar E-PACE starts at about $38,600.

This isn't even the first time in July that Guice has splurged on a gift for someone else. Guice and fellow LSU alum Leonard Fournette teamed up to help pay for LSU tuition for a former student trainer last week.

