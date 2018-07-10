Giants' Francis complains to TSA for spilling mom's ashes

July 10 (UPI) -- New York Giants tackle A.J. Francis took to Twitter to complain about the U.S. Transportation Security Administration spilling his mom's ashes on his clothes during a recent flight.

The 6-foot-5, 337-pound defensive lineman was not happy, posting a message Monday directed at TSA. He used several expletives in the message, which included a photo of his mother's ashes spilled on a pair of pants and several other clothing items. There was a note from TSA on top of the luggage.

"Hey you pieces of [expletive] at TSA, next time you [expletives] feel the need to go thru my mother's ashes for no reason, make sure you close it back so her remains aren't spilled on all my clothes ... the least you pieces of garbage can do is your [expletive] job."

Francis was in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday.

"Momma told me I could fly, so I did ... This past week in Arkansas with my family celebrating my mom's life and in Cali with great friends made realize how truly blessed I am not only to be alive but to have so many people in my life who truly care about me," Francis wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out ... I love you all! #RIPMom."

TSA sent several responses to Francis, but he was still unhappy about their actions.

"We're very sorry to hear about this," TSA tweeted to Francis. "We understand the emotional stress travelers are under when transporting the remains of a loved one. Our policies and procedures focus on ensuring that all passengers are treated with dignity, respect and courtesy."

"Our officers are trained to handle your carry-on and checked property with care. Out of respect for the deceased, under no circumstances should the container be opened. Please accept our apologies and our condolences."

"Under all circumstances, [expletive] yourself," Francis replied.

Francis later said that he didn't care that TSA checked the remains, but called it "asinine and irresponsible" that they didn't ensure that they wouldn't spill into his bag.

The 28-year-old Francis appeared in six games last season for the Washington Redskins. He has appeared in nine total games during his pro football tenure and has spent time with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Redskins before joining the Giants this offseason.

Carrie Francis died June 26.