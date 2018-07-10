Former NFL CB Brandon Browner charged with felonies, attempted murder

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, on Tuesday.

Police in La Verne (Calif.) also charged Browner with three other felonies -- robbery, burglary and false imprisonment -- in the wake of his arrest Sunday for allegedly breaking into a home of an ex-girlfriend who has a restraining order against him.

Browner also faces two misdemeanor charges of child endangerment for allegedly attacking the victim with her two children present. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

A Super Bowl winner with both the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, Brown could face a possible maximum life sentence in prison if convicted.

According to the police report, Browner broke into the house through a locked window at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday and forced the woman back into her residence. The police said that he physically harmed and threatened the woman and stole a Rolex watch valued at about $20,000 before fleeing the scene.

The 33-year-old Browner, whose bail was set at $10 million, has had several run-ins with law enforcement.

Last month, Browner pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and cruelty to a child that stemmed from an incident in Pomona (Calif.) on May 6 involving Marin Foster, the mother of two of his children.

Browner made the Denver Broncos' roster as an undrafted rookie from Oregon State in 2005. He played two seasons in Denver and four with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.

Then, he spent three seasons with the Seahawks, one with the Patriots and one with the New Orleans Saints before finishing his career with a brief stint in Seattle in 2016.