Bills' McCoy: Accusations of domestic abuse 'completely false'

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy denied accusations of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and performance-enhancing drug use in a statement posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a woman posted a graphic image that showed McCoy's reported former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, bruised and bloodied. The post also accused the 29-year-old McCoy of beating his dog until it developed kidney failure and "viciously" beating his son.

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false," McCoy wrote. "Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

The graphic image posted earlier on Tuesday was accompanied by the following description:

"(McCoy) is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn't say anything about how you beat your dog 'Henny' into kidney failure," the post read. "Let's not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage ... all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!!

"I can't believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!!"

ESPN's Dianna Russini posted on Twitter that the Bills are aware of the allegations.

McCoy rushed for 1,138 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games last season. He also had 59 receptions for 448 yards with two scores.