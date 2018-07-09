UFC legend Chuck Liddell mixes it up with Cleveland Browns

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell did his best to toughen up the Cleveland Browns.

Liddell talked to the players on the positions on body contact and hand fighting during a trip to the Browns' facility last month. The 48-year-old also stressed having the competitive mindset of a champion.

"If they take one lesson out of this, they need to break the guy in front of them. If they keep that in mind the whole game, it's gonna change," Liddell said.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson certainly wants change after seeing his team compile a 1-31 record over the last two seasons, including a winless campaign in 2017.

"I wanted to do something different for our players. I wanted them to experience something different," Jackson said. "It's a different type of sport but there are some common traits in both sports and I think it's always important to be looking for something different to improve your football team."

“It’s a fight. It’s not just a game. We’re fighting to win.”



This offseason we brought in MMA legend @ChuckLiddell to work with our players.



The Browns are attempting to change the culture after a series of losing seasons. They have brought in a new offensive coordinator in Todd Haley as well as quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Carlos Hyde.

Liddell was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009 after competing in 23 fights from 1998-2010. Nicknamed "The Iceman," Liddell is training to fight longtime UFC rival Tito Ortiz for a third time later this fall.