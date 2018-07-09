Patriots' Isaiah Wynn brings joy in visit to Boston Children's Hospital

New England Patriots rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn helped create several smiles when he recently visited the Boston Children's Hospital.

Wynn admitted he also walked away with one as well.

"For the most part everybody was just smiling. Of course at first the little kids were frightened but they warmed up to us and it was awesome," the 6-foot-2, 310-pound Wynn said, per the Boston Globe. "And the good thing about that is it was contagious. As soon as we came from one room that smile, it would just get passed down the hallway and everyone we ran into -- it was just a contagious type thing."

Wynn, who was the 23rd overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia, joined the fellow members of the Patriots' rookie class in making the rounds at the hospital.

One afternoon.

A lifetime of memories.#Patriots rookies reflect on last week's visit to Boston Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/VdP0hlKKIf — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 26, 2018

"It's definitely important to me because it's way bigger than me and way bigger than football," Wynn said. "I think a lot of times people forget we're human and not just football players. We've got that compassionate side and we want to see everyone healthy and doing what they want to do in life. So just being able to kind of put that out there, it was a great feeling."

#Patriots Got Talent...and a special message for kids at @BostonChildrens after today's rookie visit to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/otG9bhZSFz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 20, 2018

Wynn would experience another great feeling if he were able to secure a spot on the Patriots' starting offensive line. The 22-year-old Wynn played left guard and left tackle for the Bulldogs.

Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said earlier this offseason that Wynn would get a look at left tackle as the team works to find a replacement for Nate Solder. The 6-foot-8, 314-pound Solder signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the New York Giants in the offseason.

During the Patriots' minicamp, Wynn saw time at left guard because Joe Thuney was out following foot surgery.