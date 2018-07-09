Panthers QB Cam Newton welcomes third child

July 9 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton became a dad for the third time this weekend, welcoming his second son.

The baby boy was born Friday, according to an Instagram post from Newton's longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor. The name of the baby has yet to be revealed publicly. The Panthers confirmed Newton's newest addition by congratulating the family on the newborn in a Twitter post.

Newton and Proctor also have a 2-year-old son named Chosen and daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella, who was born in February 2017.

Proctor's Instagram post had more than 13,000 likes as of Monday morning.

"Welcome to the world baby boy," she wrote for the caption on the photo of herself and Newton. The Panthers quarterback is holding onto her belly in the photo.

Proctor announced the pregnancy on March 13 via social media. Newton has not posted much on Instagram as of late. He recently returned to the social media platform, posting videos of himself working out with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

He posted a video Monday morning on his Instagram story, showing himself working out at 6:21 a.m. He posted a video from a second workout an hour later.

Panthers training camp begins on July 26 in Spartanburg, S.C. Newton signed a six-year, $118.47 million contract with the Panthers in 2015.