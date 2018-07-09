New York Giants CB Eli Apple trying to be more positive

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur have said cornerback Eli Apple will start with a clean slate, and Apple seems happy with the situation.

Apple said he is trying to be more positive, and he seems pleased with the defense installed by new defensive coordinator James Bettcher.

"I'm definitely excited," Apple said on the team's website. "I think we all are because it's an aggressive defense and we're attacking guys. I can't wait for game days. It's going to be a lot of fun."

After a strong rookie season in 2016, Apple struggled last season. He dealt with on-field and off-field issues that led to him being a healthy scratch in some games. Apple was suspended by the Giants for the season finale against the Washington Redskins a day after teammate Landon Collins called him "a cancer."

Apple wants things to be different this season.

"Nobody wants to go out the way I went out," Apple said. "I mean, it was all over the place, so of course."

With a new head coach, general manager and defensive coordinator, Apple feels he is starting fresh. He was energized when told he would have a clean slate.

"Right when they told me, I was just like, you know what, just the way stuff ended [last season], I didn't want it to ever get to that," he said. "So every day I've just been thinking about just being better, being more positive."

Janoris Jenkins is expected to join Apple in the starting lineup, but there is uncertainty behind those two.