Free-agent RB DeMarco Murray hoping to join a team soon

Free-agent running back DeMarco Murray said he had conversations with a handful of teams and would like to join one of them before the beginning of training camp.

"I've had a lot of discussions with four or five teams that I feel will be a great fit for me," Murray told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "It's all about being transparent and, for me, I'm not looking to lead the league in rushing yards.

"Obviously I would work and do everything to give me the opportunity to do that, but it's all about having an opportunity to get to the playoffs and have an opportunity to win a championship."

Murray reportedly visited the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions after being released by the Tennessee Titans in March.

The 30-year-old declined an opportunity to work out for the New Orleans Saints last month, with former Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West getting the nod to join that team.

Murray recorded career lows for rushing yards (659) and yards per carry (3.6) despite starting 15 games with the Titans in 2017.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Murray insisted that he's now healthy after a knee injury made him inactive for the Titans' two playoff games.

Murray rushed for a league-best 1,845 yards with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground.

A third-round draft pick of Dallas in 2011, Murray's production dipped to 702 yards on 193 carries with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 before rebounding to churn out 1,287 yards and nine rushing touchdowns with Tennessee in 2016.