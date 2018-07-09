Dallas Cowboys CB Marquez White faces assault charge

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White was indicted last month on a charge of second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an apparent road-rage incident, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

White, 23, was indicted June 7 for an incident that occurred last October on the Dallas North Tollway in Plano, Texas. He is currently free on $7,500 bond, according to jail records, the Dallas Morning News reported.

White said he had an altercation with another driver after they were attempting to exit a highway.

"I eventually made my way in front of him and he proceeded to ride very closely and aggressively on my tail," White said in a statement provided to the Dothan (Ala.) Eagle. "I hit the brakes to get him off of me and could then see him becoming very angry in my rear view mirror. He then sped up again and I hit my brakes again and after this time he pulled over to my driver side while still driving and proceeded to yell racial slurs such as the 'N' word while also threatening to kill me. Simultaneously while doing this he began to reach towards his glove box and that is when I flashed my weapon. He then hit the brakes, got behind me, and proceeded to follow me to my house. Upon arriving at my house I exited my car and went into my home as he sat outside and contacted the authorities."

White, who attended high school in Dothan, Ala., said no arrest was made at the time and adds that his attorneys "believe strongly that this is a personal attack on my image as well as the Star [the Cowboys' logo]."

Defense attorney Toby Shook told KDFW-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth that White legally owns the gun in question.

White, a sixth-round draft pick in 2017, has never played in a regular-season NFL game.