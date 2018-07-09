Home / Sports News / NFL

Buffalo Bills rookie QB Josh Allen not feeling pressure

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 9, 2018 at 8:59 PM
When he was taken by the Buffalo Bills with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, quarterback Josh Allen was seen as a long-term solution who might not make an immediate impact.

The lowered expectations for his first NFL season seem to be helping Allen's mindset as he competes for the starting job.

"There's really no pressure," Allen said on the Bills' official website. "There's nothing that's been said to me that has made me feel uncomfortable or feel worried about anything at all. I'm here to get better, I'm here to be the best teammate, the best quarterback that I can be. That's what I'm trying to do."

The Bills have said the quarterback competition is open, making it possible for Allen to earn the starting job at some point this season.

AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman are the other two quarterbacks on the Bills' roster, and they have combined for five NFL starts.

"Josh has a strong arm," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, per the team's website. "I think we all know that. I've been around the league long enough to know that it's one of the stronger arms. I'm not going to compare it to some of the guys I've been around. He's got a talented arm, so within that, there's other areas that are just as important, though, for arm strength, and that's where we have a lot of work to do. The great part about Josh is [that] he came in with a great mindset. He's embraced that growth mindset of getting better every day and that's what we're looking forward to in the future."

