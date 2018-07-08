Sam Darnold impresses teammates but will start Jets' camp as No. 3 QB

Josh McCown is No. 1. Teddy Bridgewater is No. 2. Rookie Sam Darnold is No. 3.

The New York Jets head into training camp with a clear definition of what their quarterback room looks like. But Jets fans should not be surprised if that changes sooner rather than later.

Darnold, the team's top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was impressive in minicamp and seems to get better each day, according to McCown, who gushed about the 21-year-old on Sirius XM radio during the weekend.

"With Sam, we have the right guy, he's wired the right way, he loves the game, he asks the right questions and he's willing to work. ... That's the foundation. You have to have that," McCown said.

The Jets, desperate for a No. 1 quarterback, traded up to select the Southern Cal quarterback. Darnold will be trying to do something his predecessors -- Mark Sanchez and Geno Smith -- were unable to accomplish -- have a lasting career in New York.