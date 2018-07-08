Rams' Todd Gurley: LeBron James' arrival 'a motivational thing'

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley said he's motivated by the city's newest arrival: LeBron James.

A four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, James announced last Sunday that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in his career -- this time, to join the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $154 million contract.

Gurley spoke about the impact of James joining the Lakers will have on the Rams during an appearance Saturday on the "PFT PM" podcast with Mike Florio.

"Once I heard about the LeBron signing, it just kind of made me wanna go out and just work out," the 23-year-old Gurley said. "The guy's been to the Finals the last seven, eight years so that's coming to the city. The NBA Finals is coming to the city. That's what LeBron brings.

"... The Dodgers, who went to the World Series last year, and then you got a guy like LeBron, it just kind of motivates you as a player and as a team. You don't wanna be the only team not making the playoffs or the Super Bowl or the World Series. So it's definitely a motivational thing."

Gurley did his part with a monstrous season in 2017 to lead Los Angeles to the NFC West title. He became the first Rams player to win the AP Offensive Player of the Year award since Marshall Faulk in 2001.

The former University of Georgia product led the NFL in touchdowns (19), points scored among non-kickers (114) and scrimmage yards (2,093) in addition to finishing second in rushing yards (1,305). He also topped the league's running backs in receiving yards with 788 and his average of 6.1 yards per touch was the best in the NFL.