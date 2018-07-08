Home / Sports News / NFL

Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James honors mom by buying new home

July 8, 2018
Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Derwin James made good on his promise to purchase a home for his mother.

James, who was the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, received a $7.1 million signing bonus as part of his four-year, $12.39 million deal with the Chargers.

The safety wasn't shy about letting the world know about his mother's new two-story house.

"Today was a special day. Bought my momma her dream house I always promise her since a kid," James wrote. "I don't think there is anybody more deserving in the world then her. Love you."

James was Florida State's lone All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team selection last season after being the Seminoles' second-leading tackler with 84 stops. He also had two interceptions and one sack.

The 21-year-old James recorded 186 tackles over his three seasons at Florida State. He also had three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

