Johnny Manziel stuck on Hamilton Tiger-Cats bench behind Jeremiah Masoli

Johnny Manziel came to the Canadian Football League with plenty of fanfare, although that noise has been silenced by the play of Jeremiah Masoli.

Manziel once again watched from the sideline as Masoli tied a CFL record with his ninth consecutive game of at least 300 passing yards in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' 18-13 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The record is held by Montreal's Sam Etcheverry (1956) and Saskatchewan's Kent Austin (1991), according to TSN.

While the former Oregon standout leads the league with 1,378 passing yards, Manziel has been reduced to the role of a spectator.

A former Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M, Manziel has not played in a regular-season game since the end of the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns.

Manziel signed a two-year contract with the Tiger-Cats in May. He appeared in a pair of exhibition games, completing 21 of 32 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown.

The No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Manziel played in 15 games with Cleveland over two seasons. He completed 57 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and seven fumbles before his release in March 2016.

Following the 2015 season, Manziel entered a rehabilitation center and was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.