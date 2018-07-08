Giants QB Eli Manning's Super Bowl helmet being auctioned

The helmet worn by Eli Manning when he and the New York Giants rallied to beat the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII is expected to fetch more than $130,000 at auction.

"This is a very significant piece," Goldin Auctions president Ken Goldin told media outlets. "Bidding for this will definitely surpass $130,000."

The bidding begins Monday at the Goldin website and will continue through Aug. 2 when bidding will end in a live auction at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Cleveland.

The Giants were significant underdogs and trailed the Patriots 7-3 in the fourth quarter. Manning led the Giants to two fourth-quarter scores, including the game-winner to wide receiver Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds left in the game.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, if Manning's helmet does bring in $130,000, then it will be the most expensive helmet sold in auction. A helmet worn by Rudy Ruettiger while at Notre Dame sold last year for $126,500, Rovell said.

He also mentioned former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison's helmet from Super Bowl XLIII sold for $53,775 in 2012.

Manning's helmet was a key piece of evidence in a fraud lawsuit that was settled in May. Three memorabilia collectors sued Manning, the Giants, two equipment managers and the company with whom Manning is contracted to provide memorabilia, for allegedly providing them with fake game-used equipment.