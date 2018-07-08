49ers TE Dwight Clark's ashes buried next to goal post from 'The Catch'

Former NFL tight end Dwight Clark's final resting place resides next to a memento from his most famous play.

Clark, who died last month, was cremated and his ashes were buried next to the goal post from the Candlestick Park end zone where he secured "The Catch," the game-winning touchdown in the NFL Championship Game on Jan. 10, 1982.

That goal post now resides on former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo's ranch in Montana. Former 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci tweeted a video showing the goal post and Clark's final resting place.

"NFL fans will probably recognize this goal post right here. That was the goal post that was in the end zone of 'The Catch' in Candlestick when Dwight Clark beat the Dallas Cowboys on a throw from Joe Montana," Mariucci said. "And this is Dwight Clark's stone in proximity to the goal post where he did make that catch. Rest in peace, my friend."

Clark reeled in 506 passes for 6,750 yards and 48 touchdowns during his career with the 49ers.

His 6,750 receiving yards rank third in franchise history behind only Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens. The 49ers retired Clark's No. 87 in 1988.

Following his playing days, Clark became a front office executive (1989-98) where he was a part of three more Super Bowl victories and later moved into a consultant role for the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame.

Clark later served as a team executive for the 49ers, and he was the general manager and director of football operations for the Cleveland Browns from 1999 to 2002.

Clark died on June 4 after a battle with ALS. He was 61.