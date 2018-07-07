Rivals? Dolphins' Frank Gore, Bills' LeSean McCoy working out together

Miami Dolphins' Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy of the Buffalo Bills may be AFC East division rivals but that does not affect their friendship.

The two running backs have been working out together and complimented each other on Instagram Friday.

Gore, who played collegiately at the University of Miami, has spent 13 years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts. He recently told the Miami Herald that he knew he would get back to Miami. In March, he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

A major milestone is within Gore's reach. The 35-year-old has rushed for 14,026 yards during his career and sits 76 yards shy of passing Curtis Martin for fourth place on the NFL's career rushing list. He is the NFL's active career rusher.

McCoy is second (at least as long as Adrian Peterson does not have a team) among active running backs with 10,092 career rushing yards.

McCoy posted a photo of himself with Gore on Instagram with a caption that read: "When you talk about greatness you talking Frank Gore," McCoy wrote. "Learning from the best."

Gore returned the favor by commenting on McCoy's Instagram post.

"The best running back in the NFL Shady McCoy 10 years in still doing it," Gore wrote.

The only running back in the league to rush for at least 900 yards in each of the past three seasons, Gore ran for 961 yards last season for the Colts. Gore rushed for 2,953 yards and 13 touchdowns while starting all 48 games during his three years with the Colts. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, he has eclipsed 1,000 yards nine times, most recently in 2016.

McCoy, who turns 30 next Thursday, rushed for 1,138 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games last season. He also had 59 receptions for 448 yards with two scores.