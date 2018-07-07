Eagles' Duce Staley only focused on one title

Duce Staley was hoping to move up the coaching ladder after being part of a Super Bowl-winning staff with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

However, while Staley did have another title added to his resume, he was bypassed for a pair of offensive coordinator jobs in the offseason.

The Eagles considered Staley and wide receivers coach Mike Groh to run the offense before selecting the latter as Frank Reich's replacement.

Staley, the running backs coach with the Eagles, was elevated to assistant head coach upon the announcement of Groh's promotion.

A former running back with Philadelphia from 1997-2003, Staley's ultimate ambition is to become a head coach in the NFL -- and landing a job as offensive coordinator would certainly help fast-track that goal.

Still, he is not focused on what might have been, instead preparing to help the Eagles in their bid to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots following the 2003-04 seasons.

"I'm not worried about being a coordinator. I'm worried about being able to be out there and coach for another Super Bowl," Staley told philly.com. "That's where I'm at right now. Everything else will handle itself."

Staley also was in the mix for the offensive coordinator's post with the New York Giants, a job that eventually went to Mike Shula, who served in a similar capacity with the Carolina Panthers.

A member of Philadelphia's staff since 2011 and the running backs coach for the past five seasons, Staley refused to dwell on being beaten out for the two OC openings by two men who are the sons of former NFL head coaches.

"My dad told me, 'Never count who's in line.' Because you may be in line, and the five or six people in front of you -- something might happen where they have to leave the line," Staley said. "And the next thing you know, you're next. Be ready."