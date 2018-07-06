Marquise Goodwin gifts home for mom, sister with cerebral palsy

July 6 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin got paid this offseason and he's already doing big things with the new cashflow.

On Thursday, the five-year NFL veteran shared a video on Instagram of himself giving a new home to his mom and sister, who has cerebral palsy. Goodwin, 27, had a red carpet leading up to the home as he stood behind his relatives while they wore blindfolds in the speedster's native state of Texas.

Goodwin's mother was moved to tears during the gesture before she smiled and gave her son a big hug.

"I know mama ... I can feel your energy in this video! All the obstacles we have overcome ... Man ... I love you so much mama ... thank you for everything! Especially blessing me with a sis like my Deja," Goodwin wrote in the Instagram caption.

He also thanked the realtor for helping him with the purchase.

In June, Deja did an interview with NFL Network, where she called Goodwin "the best brother in the world."

Goodwin signed a three-year, $20.3 million contract extension in March. The deal includes $10 million in guaranteed money.

Goodwin and his wife lost their baby in November due to complications. He played in the 49ers' win against the New York Giants hours later and caught an 83-yard touchdown. When he reached the end zone, Goodwin knelt down and nodded to the sky, before being mobbed by teammates.

His father died in December.

Goodwin had a career-best 56 receptions for a career-high 962 yards last season. He also had two touchdowns in 2017 for the 49ers.